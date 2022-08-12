Watch: Kitten acts like goalkeeper during Football match

Author Mel Robbins posted a video of a ginger kitten acting like a goalkeeper.

When the ball is kicked, the kitten tries to catch it through the screen.

The video is so funny that the owners can’t stop laughing.

What’s cuter than a cat? Kittens! Author Mel Robbins posted a cute video of a ginger kitten acting like a goalkeeper on Instagram. The text over the video said, “This cat would make a great goalie,” In the clip, a few guys are watching a football game when their pet kitten decides to play goalie.

When the ball got close to the goal, the little cat would scratch at the screen, which made the guys laugh out loud. When the ball is kicked, the kitten always tries to catch it through the screen, which is so funny that the owners can’t stop laughing.

Watch this popular video:

Having a pet around the house is like having endless fun and entertainment. For those of us who don’t have cats, it’s a good thing that the internet has a lot of funny cat videos that almost always make you laugh.

Over 1.5 million people have watched the reel, and 72k people have liked it. People on Instagram said the video made them laugh out loud and was the best thing they’ve seen on the internet. A user said, “Best thing I saw on the internet Today!,” wrote another user, “That’s hilarious. So so cute!”

Earlier, this kitten secretly enters a baby’s and just plays with just play with toys.

This adorable video was captured by a baby monitor and submitted to Reddit’s “Aww” subreddit. Over a hundred thousand people voted up the post “This cat is always breaking into the baby’s room.” Actually, most people sided with the feline.

Take a look:

