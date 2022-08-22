Watch: Ladies’ ‘Kala Chasma’ dance will make you groove

The video was posted to an Instagram page called Naughtyworld.

Obviously, a party or celebration isn’t complete without a really fun dance show. Dance is a beautiful way to show your thoughts and feelings and a fun way to get closer to your friends.

One of these videos has gone viral on the internet. It shows a group of women dancing their hearts out at a kitty party on Kala Chasma. Dressed in pretty sarees, the women dance to the song with lots of energy and funny faces.

The woman, who is wearing a green saree, steals the show when she dances in the middle and wins with her amazing moves. Women cheer, hoot, clap, and whistle for her as she dances. The video might make you want to dance with them.

The video was posted to an Instagram page called Naughty World

Click here to see the video:

The video has been liked 247,839 times and commented on more than 2000 times. Someone joked, “When u were a poll dancer before ur marriage!” Another person said, “Ek aisi party ka cameraman banna to mai b deserve krta hu.” A third person said, “I Just Loved This.” Others left funny comments and emojis in the comments section.

