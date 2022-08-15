Advertisement
Watch: Little girl and puppy play on lawn, see what she calls it

Watch: Little girl and puppy play on lawn, see what she calls it

Articles
Watch: Little girl and puppy play on lawn, see what she calls it

Screengrabs from a video shared by logan.and.beef on Instagram

  • The little girl says “hi puppy!” over and over in the video.
  • The video has been viewed more than 850,000 times since it was posted on May 12.
  • Some people have commented that the video is too cute to handle.
It’s cute to witness how kids or babies interact with their pets. And that’s exactly what this Instagram video shows. At the beginning of the video, a cute little girl is shown playing on the grass. One can see that she has a puppy that is just as cute as the little one.

You can see that the two of them have a lot of fun together, and they might make you want to get up and play with them too.

But that’s not all. The cutest thing about this video is when the little girl talks to the puppy in the most adorable way ever.

She says “Hi puppy!” over and over in the video, and some people might find it too cute to handle.

It was shared on a page with over 5,000 followers called @logan.and.beef.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @logan.and.beef

The video has gotten more than 850 likes since it was posted on Instagram on May 12.

One person writes on Instagram, “She’s the sweetest girl! Thank you (…) for making our days happier!”

“It’s the turning away from the pup and still saying ‘hi’ for me,”  says another user.

The third user says, “My brain no longer functions. Cuteness overload.”

