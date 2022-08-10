Watch: Man falls into huge pit while driving his bike backwards

A video of a man reversing his motorcycle and landing straight in a ditch has gone viral online.

Even the bravest people can find scary things on the internet. Some videos are downright scary, while others can make your heart beat faster. We have one more video like this one. So, a video of a man reversing his motorcycle and landing straight in a huge pit has gone crazy viral online and gotten a lot of responses from netizens. And we have to tell you right now that you won’t forget it for a long time.

A page called Why Men Live Less shared the now-popular video on Twitter. In the short clip, a man on his motorcycle can be seen. He was putting his car in reverse in front of a store. Right behind him, a big hole was dug, and he fell right into it. It stops your heart, doesn’t it?

The post’s title says, “Journey to the centre of the Earth.”

Check out the popular video here:

Journey to the Center of the Earth pic.twitter.com/CeFcYVxiSq Advertisement — Why men live less (@Menliveless) August 7, 2022

After being posted online, the video got a million views. Some people thought the clip was funny, but others worried about the man’s safety and felt sorry for him.

Here are the comments:

disappeared under mysterious circumstances Advertisement — H A M D Y° (@Hamdyy__salem) August 8, 2022

This can be funny only when you know the person is ok. Otherwise, it's a shame. — cryptonico21 (@cryptonico21) August 8, 2022

Actually he is going to another universe that's why he is going in backwards — Karthikeyan S (@Keyan56352758) August 8, 2022

Advertisement Road Safety Obligation. That is why it is so important to properly secure construction sites. — Arno Bauermeister (@raisedadust) August 8, 2022

There they go… be seen no more 😂 — Fatman (@Don23F) August 7, 2022

Poor guy. What a day. — Mark Bernardo (@MarkBernardo88) August 8, 2022

Advertisement Gravitational pull, literally. — Agosa Steve (@steve_agosa) August 8, 2022

Not funny at all, I'm sure he got hurt, motorcycles are heavy and I wonder how he could get out. — Kurahuma (@Kurahuma1) August 8, 2022

