Watch: Man shows the funny ways to exercise on gym machine

Some people go to the gym to stay healthy and in great shape, while others just go to have fun. This guy was having the time of his life at the gym, and now a video of him has gone viral and gotten a lot of attention. The page “pradeep bochalya jat_” posted the clip on Instagram reels. Over 53.4 million people have watched it, and 3.7 million people have liked it. How come? Because the video is just too funny.
In the video, most people are working out in the same old boring way, but this man decided to let out his inner child and do complicated exercises on the cross trainer machine. First, the man turned his body around and acted like a dinosaur. Then he exercised in a funny way by putting both feet where only one should go. After that, he can be seen doing some more silly things on the machine. He even sat on the machine and started spinning his body on it at one point.
It looks like the person is going to the gym for the first time and is so excited and interested to be using the exercise machines that he can’t keep himself in check. People on the Internet found the video funny and relatable, and in the comments, they tagged their friends.
Read the caption of the post, “When my friend goes to the gym for the first time.”
Check out the video below:
