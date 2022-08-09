Watch Naag-Naagin ka pyar: Two snakes mating goes viral

A video of two snakes coiled up as if making love has gone viral on Twitter.

The video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views, and more than 250 retweets.

One person described it as beautiful, while another said, “Get a room!”.

Advertisement

Numerous people enjoy watching snake clips because they are so interesting and captivating. In one such clip, two snakes were seen performing a romantic dance outside a restaurant.

Yeah, we are not kidding! In the video, two snakes are coiled up as if making love.

They are observed softly wrapping themselves around one another in an exquisitely coordinated manner.

People can be seen going into and out of the restaurant, and it doesn’t look like they are scared of the snake.

People are also seen using their mobile devices to record the act. The video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views, and more than 250 retweets.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Some users thought they were fighting, while others thought it was a love dance.

One person described it as beautiful, while another said, “Get a room!” What was happening there, according to you?

Advertisement

Also Read Video of a rhino running down street has gone viral A video of a rhinoceros sprinting down a city street in India...