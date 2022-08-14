Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself
Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself

Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself

Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself

Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Instagram on The Reptile Zoo’s official page.
  • It has more than 1.8 million followers and is known for posting photos and videos of reptiles.
  • “If it gives your mom the chills, you can find it here!” says their Instagram bio.
Advertisement

A video that was just posted on Instagram has been going viral steadily. It shows a woman carrying a python snake with just one hand. Many people are shocked by how big the animal is. And the only reason people have praised her skills and talents is that she was strong enough to not only lift the animal but also carry it around.

Read the caption of the python video, “Pulled out the girl power on this one. One big beautiful albino Reticulated python,” It was shared with an emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes and an emoji of a snake.

The video of the huge snake was posted on Instagram on The Reptile Zoo’s official page. It has more than 1.8 million followers and is known for posting photos and videos of reptiles.

It is in the United States, in the city of Fountain Valley, California. It is an indoor learning and entertainment centre with exotic and rare reptiles that people can touch. “If it hops, wiggles, crawls or gives your mom the chills, you can find it here!” says their Instagram bio.

Here’s where you can see the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo)

Even though the video has only been on Instagram for 15 hours, it has already gotten more than 54,000 likes.

On Instagram, many people reacted like, as one person said, “How big she is! So beautiful,” while another said, “OMG. You are so brave,” then a third response shares, “Wonder woman.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas
Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas

Cibolo Animal Services was called to a home in Cibolo, Texas, early...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Read viral : Police solves mystery of 11-year-old girl’s murder with missed call
Read viral : Police solves mystery of 11-year-old girl’s murder with missed call
Brain Teaser: Spot the mistake in Woman’s Living Room Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot the mistake in Woman’s Living Room Picture
Watch Video: Cute squirrel eating doughnut while sitting on a tree
Watch Video: Cute squirrel eating doughnut while sitting on a tree
Watch: Woman makes fish broth in a plastic bag
Watch: Woman makes fish broth in a plastic bag
Watch: US dog broke Guinness World Record for having longest tongue
Watch: US dog broke Guinness World Record for having longest tongue
Hrithik Roshan is rumored to dance in 'italic font'
Hrithik Roshan is rumored to dance in 'italic font'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story