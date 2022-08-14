Watch: People applaud a woman for carrying a python by herself

The video was posted on Instagram on The Reptile Zoo’s official page.

It has more than 1.8 million followers and is known for posting photos and videos of reptiles.

“If it gives your mom the chills, you can find it here!” says their Instagram bio.

A video that was just posted on Instagram has been going viral steadily. It shows a woman carrying a python snake with just one hand. Many people are shocked by how big the animal is. And the only reason people have praised her skills and talents is that she was strong enough to not only lift the animal but also carry it around.

Read the caption of the python video, “Pulled out the girl power on this one. One big beautiful albino Reticulated python,” It was shared with an emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes and an emoji of a snake.

The video of the huge snake was posted on Instagram on The Reptile Zoo's official page.

It is in the United States, in the city of Fountain Valley, California. It is an indoor learning and entertainment centre with exotic and rare reptiles that people can touch.

Here’s where you can see the video:

Even though the video has only been on Instagram for 15 hours, it has already gotten more than 54,000 likes.

On Instagram, many people reacted like, as one person said, “How big she is! So beautiful,” while another said, “OMG. You are so brave,” then a third response shares, “Wonder woman.”

