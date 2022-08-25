Watch: Pilot Films ‘Extraterrestrial Life’ Over Pacific Ocean

A fleet of Unidentified Flying Objects was captured on camera by a pilot working for a commercial airline (UFOs).

The video was taken by the pilot as he was flying high above the Pacific Ocean at an altitude of about 40,000 feet.

Some speculated that it could have been a reflection of the console panel or lights from systems inside the aircraft.

Advertisement

It is believed that a fleet of Unidentified Flying Objects was captured on camera by a pilot working for a commercial airline (UFOs). According to the reports, the video was taken by the pilot as he was flying high above the Pacific Ocean at an altitude of about 40,000 feet.

Within a short period of time, the film was viewed by millions of people around the world, which reignited a debate that has been going on for decades regarding the possibility of “extraterrestrial life” or “aliens” existing in the solar system. A swarm of unidentified flying objects can be seen in the footage flying in a formation that is seamless with one another at a short distance from the aeroplane.

Take a look at the video:

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 Advertisement What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Watched (@_watched) December 7, 2021

People on the internet have been discussing how they feel about the UFO notion and coming up with their own ideas about what they think this armada could be instead of the UFOs.

Although most people were startled and agreed with the pilot that something strange had happened, some speculated that it could have been a reflection of the console panel or lights from systems located within the aircraft itself.

Also Read Conspiracy theorists go berserk after seeing a NASA image of a crashed “UFO” on the Moon Images of an unidentified spacecraft that collided with the Moon have been...