Watch: Police follow cow along an Alabama highway

An unusual traffic problem held down motorists on an Alabama highway: a cow that escaped from an animal control vehicle.
Alison Collins shared a video on Twitter showing authorities chasing after the cow early Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 near Cullman.
Watch the video here:
We got cows as @HelenHunt would say – I65 southbound near Cullman @waff48 @spann pic.twitter.com/MIJVbbl71M
— Alison Collins (@AFCollins84) August 3, 2022
The video depicts a cow running along the median while a Cullman County Animal Control car pursues her.
It was unclear whether the cow was ultimately corralled.
