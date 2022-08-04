Watch: Police follow cow along an Alabama highway

Screengrab from a video shared by @AFCollins84 on Twitter

A cow escaped from an animal control vehicle on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama.

A video shows the cow running along the median while a county animal control car pursues her.

It’s unclear whether the cow was ultimately corralled in the middle of the busy highway.

An unusual traffic problem held down motorists on an Alabama highway: a cow that escaped from an animal control vehicle.

Alison Collins shared a video on Twitter showing authorities chasing after the cow early Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 near Cullman.

Watch the video here:

The video depicts a cow running along the median while a Cullman County Animal Control car pursues her.

It was unclear whether the cow was ultimately corralled.

