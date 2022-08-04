Advertisement
Watch: Police follow cow along an Alabama highway

Screengrab from a video shared by @AFCollins84 on Twitter

  • A cow escaped from an animal control vehicle on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama.
  • A video shows the cow running along the median while a county animal control car pursues her.
  • It’s unclear whether the cow was ultimately corralled in the middle of the busy highway.
An unusual traffic problem held down motorists on an Alabama highway: a cow that escaped from an animal control vehicle.

Alison Collins shared a video on Twitter showing authorities chasing after the cow early Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 near Cullman.

Watch the video here:

The video depicts a cow running along the median while a Cullman County Animal Control car pursues her.

It was unclear whether the cow was ultimately corralled.

