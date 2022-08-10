Advertisement
Watch: School kids helps woman to push loaded fruit cart

  • A video of two school kids helping a woman sell fruit has gone viral on social media.
  • A Twitter account called Mahant Adityanath posted the video. It has more than 4 million views.
  • Even though it’s still not clear where this happened, everyone on the Internet really liked what those little kids did.
A video of two school kids helping a woman sell fruit on the side of the road has gone viral on social media. When we’re out on the streets, we’ve often run into people who are having trouble with something or another. But how many times have we stopped to help? Most of the time, when we saw people struggling, we didn’t care. But the kind thing that these little kids did blew everyone away.

A Twitter account called Mahant Adityanath posted the video. It has more than 4 million views. Even though it’s still not clear where this happened, everyone on the Internet really liked what those little kids did.

In the video, you can see a woman struggling to move a heavy cart up an incline. We see a lot of people walk by, but no one stops to help the woman, even though they can see her struggling. Strangely, two little school children helped the woman by pushing the cart up the incline. She even gives each of the boy and girl a banana as a reward.

Click here to see the video:

Netizens have nothing but good things to say about these little angels who helped this woman in trouble.

Check out some of the comments:

