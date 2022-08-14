Watch: Spirit Airlines agent caught punching a female passenger

A 90-second video shows a Spirit Airlines agent arguing with a female passenger at DFW Airport.

The popular video has over 9.5 million views on Twitter.

Airlines said, “We are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter” and suspended the agent.

Spirit Airlines agent caught on tape fighting with a female passenger. The popular video has over 9.5 million views on Twitter. The 90-second video shows an Airlines agent arguing with a female passenger at DFW Airport (DFW).

“You have lost your mind! Don’t touch me ever in your life!” he yells as she backs away. The agent screams about her groping him and getting in his face as she backs away. “Get out of my face!” she says, then uses racial and homophobic obscenities.

The woman pushes the agent and yells him the N-word. She slaps him. The agent pushes past the man blocking him and tackles her. He chases her as she attempts to escape, and then punches her in the head. Others hurry to separate the brawlers. A man challenges the agent to fight him instead of a lady.

Spirit Airlines said, “We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”

