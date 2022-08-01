Watch: Too relatable, hilarious is child anger when asked to do homework

Screengrabs from a video shared by Emo Bois of India on Instagram

A video of a child discussing leaving the world with his mother has gone viral on Instagram.

“Mujhe duniya mein mann nahi lagta, kyunki tum gandi ho,” he says to his mother in an irritable tone.

In the video, a small boy who is having problems with his studies discusses leaving the world with his mother. Yes, you will be startled by the child’s manner of speech. When prompted to complete his homework, the child responds with an irritable tone and grumbles to his mother.

He has an open Hindi notebook in front of him and states that he wishes to leave this planet.

“Mummy, mai pareshan ho raha hoon, mai duniya mein kyun aaya hoon. Mai duniya se nikal jaunga, nikal jaunga,” he slams his pencil.

When his mother asks ‘kyun nikal jaoge’, he says, “Mujhe duniya mein mann nahi lagta, kyunki tum gandi ho.” Upon hearing his response, his mother burst out laughing.

The video was uploaded to Emobois India’s Instagram page with the description “Monday motivation.”

The video’s text states, “This is what happens when mom asks to finish homework.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and the boy’s funny comments have left viewers amused.

One user remarked, “Dude has existential crisis before he could even spell it,” while another said, “Idk what he is going through but same.”

A third individual stated, “Mood beta mood! Mai bhi nikal jaungi duniya se,” while a fourth remarked, “Mom, take me back in.”

