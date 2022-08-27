Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch Video: Boy drowned in full of the crocodile river
Watch Video: Boy drowned in full of the crocodile river

Watch Video: Boy drowned in full of the crocodile river

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Boy drowned in full of the crocodile river
Advertisement
  • A video of a boy drowning in a river full of crocodiles has been posted on Twitter.
  • In the video, a rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saves him.
  • The video has been seen by a lot of people and praised the rescue team’s quick work.
Advertisement

A terrifying video of a boy drowning in a crocodile river has been posted on Twitter. In the scary video, a young boy is seen struggling to stay alive while he is drowning in a fast-moving river. He is able to stay afloat, though. Crocodiles can also be seen going around him at the same time. The good news is that the rescue team comes quickly in a boat to save the boy who is drowning.

In the video, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly pulls a boy into a boat to save him from crocodiles. Even though many people said that the video was from the Chambal river, we couldn’t be sure.

A UP police officer named Sachin Kaushik shared the video. He sent the video to his friends and wrote, “It’s a real scene like a movie! This child was drowning in the Chambal river, there were crocodiles behind. The rescue team reached at the right time and dragged the boy by the hand. Salute!”

Watch the video here:

The video has been seen by a lot of people, and the rescue team’s quick work to save the boy has been praised. One user said, “This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team.”

Advertisement

See the reactions below:

Also Read

Man neglects infant in stroller to save dog; watch viral
Man neglects infant in stroller to save dog; watch viral

Man walking his dog and baby in a stroller. A second dog...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story