Watch Video: Boy drowned in full of the crocodile river

A video of a boy drowning in a river full of crocodiles has been posted on Twitter.

In the video, a rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saves him.

The video has been seen by a lot of people and praised the rescue team’s quick work.

A terrifying video of a boy drowning in a crocodile river has been posted on Twitter. In the scary video, a young boy is seen struggling to stay alive while he is drowning in a fast-moving river. He is able to stay afloat, though. Crocodiles can also be seen going around him at the same time. The good news is that the rescue team comes quickly in a boat to save the boy who is drowning.

In the video, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly pulls a boy into a boat to save him from crocodiles. Even though many people said that the video was from the Chambal river, we couldn’t be sure.

A UP police officer named Sachin Kaushik shared the video. He sent the video to his friends and wrote, “It’s a real scene like a movie! This child was drowning in the Chambal river, there were crocodiles behind. The rescue team reached at the right time and dragged the boy by the hand. Salute!”

Watch the video here:

The video has been seen by a lot of people, and the rescue team’s quick work to save the boy has been praised. One user said, “This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team.”

See the reactions below:

Truly heroic .Salute the rescue team https://t.co/ZmAoXXItaM — satyendra singh chauhan (@satyendra_col) August 25, 2022

Advertisement Very good work SDRF @rameshmeena63 — Chetram Meena (@Chetrammeena57) August 25, 2022

