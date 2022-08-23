Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting

Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a school shooting practice with her son Weston.

Video has millions of views on TikTok.

She tells him what to avoid in a similar situation and how to defend himself.

Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a school shooting practice with her son Weston. The youngster follows his mother’s directions in the background. He possesses a bulletproof Spider-Man backpack. If there’s a school shooting, the boy’s mother tells him to hide with a backpack. She tells him what to avoid in a similar situation.

Walton told the media source why her son needed this lesson. “Whenever I was filming the video, I was pushing back all of the tears, trying to get all of that out, and he’s very smart, and he took in all of the information very well, and he wasn’t scared of the drill, he knew it was a serious situation,” she added.

She further stated, “But, you know, as a 5-year-old, he was concerned about the bad guys, and him being 5, he was just like, ‘I’ll just karate chop him if I need to.’ And I was like, ‘No, not quite, it’s a little more serious than that.’ Then, after that, he was able to take it a little more serious.”

Here is the link to the video:

Advertisement 😿Soon it will be back to #school season. As more and more #shootings every single year in the #USA, many American parents feel anxious. A mom from #Oklahoma shared a video on #TikTok, showing her practicing an active #shooter drill with her young son… #Gun pic.twitter.com/06wquQAn92 — HK POTATO (@HKPOTATO4) August 18, 2022

Everytown for Gun Safety recorded 193 school shootings between August 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. School shootings nearly doubled in 2021-2022.

