Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting

Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting

Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting

Advertisement
  • Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a school shooting practice with her son Weston.
  • Video has millions of views on TikTok.
  • She tells him what to avoid in a similar situation and how to defend himself.
Advertisement

A 5-year-video old’s has gone viral online. The video depicts a mother giving her kid school shooting training. The video has millions of views on TikTok. Twitter and Instagram later shared it.

Cassie Walton, a 22-year-old mother of two in McAlester, Oklahoma, reenacted a school shooting practice with her son Weston. The youngster follows his mother’s directions in the background. He possesses a bulletproof Spider-Man backpack. If there’s a school shooting, the boy’s mother tells him to hide with a backpack. She tells him what to avoid in a similar situation.

Walton told the media source why her son needed this lesson. “Whenever I was filming the video, I was pushing back all of the tears, trying to get all of that out, and he’s very smart, and he took in all of the information very well, and he wasn’t scared of the drill, he knew it was a serious situation,” she added.

She further stated, “But, you know, as a 5-year-old, he was concerned about the bad guys, and him being 5, he was just like, ‘I’ll just karate chop him if I need to.’ And I was like, ‘No, not quite, it’s a little more serious than that.’ Then, after that, he was able to take it a little more serious.”

Here is the link to the video:

Everytown for Gun Safety recorded 193 school shootings between August 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. School shootings nearly doubled in 2021-2022.

Also Read

Bindi Irwin sees grandpa Steve’s billboard at Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin sees grandpa Steve’s billboard at Australia Zoo

Grace Irwin Powell is the daughter of Bindi Irwin. She and her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story