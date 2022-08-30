Watch Vidoe: Girls in Black Sarees Dance to “Bandook Chalegi”

Dance videos have become extremely popular on the internet.

One of the most popular videos is of a group of young women dancing at a party.

The video is also available on Twitter under the account Spartacus, where it has been viewed over two thousand times.

Due to the fact that they contain material that is both engaging and fun, dance videos have become extremely popular on the internet. A significant number of videos of people dancing are uploaded to the internet on a regular basis, and at the moment, the most popular one is of a group of young women dancing at a party.

In the video, what appears to be a birthday celebration is taking place, and all of the guests are dressed in black sarees, as was specified in the invitations. On the dance floor, every one of the young ladies is focused on dancing to the Haryanvi song “Bandook Chalegi,” and they are having a good time doing it.

In particular, the girl in the middle absolutely kills it on the dance floor with her amazing moves and hilarious facial expressions. The video is also available on Twitter under the account Spartacus, where it has been viewed over two thousand times since it was posted. This video is also gaining traction on WhatsApp and growing viral on Instagram, both of which are linked to in the previous sentence.

Watch the video below:

The young lady has been recognized as Pritee Jha, and her Instagram account boasts more than 329 thousand followers.

