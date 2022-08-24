Watch what happens when a woman climbs on a crowded train

Watch Video: Mom teaches son what to do in a school shooting
You’ve probably seen that people just push and shove each other to get on a crowded train even when there’s no room. It’s common to see people climbing on the roofs and hanging on to the doors.
On social media, a funny video has come out of a woman who can’t find a seat and tries to climb on the roof of the train. The video is said to be from Bangladesh. In it, a woman keeps trying to get on the roof, but she can’t. Other people try to help her. The next second, a railway police jawan comes along with his stick, which stops the woman’s attempts.
Vidyadhar Jena shared the video and wrote, “Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh.”
Watch video below:
People are amused by the fact that the video has gone viral, but some blame this on the fact that there are too many people. One user was shocked and wrote,“How can so many people sit on roof without holding.” “Lagtahey upar baithne ka paise kamm lagtahey.” said someone else. A third said, “Police be like:- seet Full hai next train se aa jao.” A fourth said, “Over population effects.”
