A video of a bare-chested man dancing in front of a cow has gone viral on Instagram.

After a few seconds, the cow starts hitting and ramming its head into him.

There is a lot of funny, interesting, and fun stuff on social media, which often keeps us entertained. Every day, hundreds of thousands of videos are watched and added to this site. A funny video of a man dancing in front of a cow has just been made public.

The next thing that happens will make everyone laugh. In the footage, a bare-chested man can be seen flexing his muscles in front of a cow.

He does a lot of moves to build his muscles, and then, after a few seconds, he starts dancing.

It looks like the cow didn’t like his dance because as soon as he started, it hit and rammed its head into him. When the cow got mad, she hit him hard in the stomach.

The video has been posted to Instagram on a page called bhutni ke memes, with a caption that has laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

Users found the video funny, and many of them wrote funny comments and used laughter emojis. Many people also felt sorry for him.

“Doctor Strange ban gya,” wrote one user.

Someone else wrote, “Bhai ke pran nikal gaye sath sath.”

