Watch: Woman chases groom on road after he refuses to marry

Woman has seen chasing her groom down the middle of the road in a very movie-like way.

The woman’s family said that their wedding had been planned for about three months.

The man’s family also got a bike and Rs 50,000 in cash as dowry.

Desis’s wedding is just as interesting as a movie plot because it has drama, suspense, and tragedy. Many funny and interesting things are happening now that wedding season is in full swing all over the country. This story comes from Nawada, which is in the state of Bihar. There, a woman was seen chasing her groom down the middle of the road in a very movie-like way.

The woman was seen running after her future husband at the market in Nawada’s Bhagat Singh Chowk, where the incident happened. The groom, on the other hand, did his best to get away. But the woman wouldn’t give up. She grabbed him and begged, “Meri shadi karwaao.”

Take a look at the video below:

The media tells the story said that the woman’s family said that their wedding had been planned for about three months. The man’s family also got a bike and Rs 50,000 in cash as dowry. But the groom kept making excuses to put off the wedding.

So, when the woman who was going to be married saw the man, she insisted on marrying him. In the meantime, the noise kept going on, and in the end, the police had to step in. The police took both of them to the police station and talked to them. After that, they both agreed to get married. The woman and the man got married at the temple next to the police station.

