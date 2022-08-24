Weird contest: People dress like sheep and make baa baa sounds

A video about a contest in which people dress up as sheep and act like them is going viral on the internet.

Some say it is from France, while others say it was a performance by a Canadian dance troupe.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “The Sheep human Contest in France”.

There are many different countries and religions in the world, and there are also a lot of strange customs and traditions. Now, a strange video about a weird contest in which people dress up as sheep and act like them is going viral on the internet. In the video, you can see several people dressed as sheep walking around in a pen for sheep and making baa baa noises. All of them are bent in half and walk like this animal does. On the other side of the pen, people can watch them.

“@emikusano” posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, “The Sheep human Contest in France. This is the festival I need right now.” While the caption of the video suggests that it is from France, others said that it was the work of a Canadian dance troupe back in 2017.”

Someone said in a tweet that it was a dance performance by the Toronto-based Corpus, which is known for its funny choreography. It looks like the video is back up on the internet.

See the video here:

The Sheep human Contest in France. This is the festival I need right now.

The video has more than 10,000 retweets and over 8 million views. One user wrote, “I’ve seen some weird things on the internet, but this is right up there. Best watched with sound.” Another person said, “We can thank Canadians for this at least we aren’t using real animals for entertainment but that’s definitely enough internet for me today.”

