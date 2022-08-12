Woman exposes cheating boyfriend in newspaper ad

A woman named Jenny put an ad in the independent Mackay and Whitsunday Life newspaper.

She accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her and sent him a mean message about it.

Post got over 3,000 likes on Facebook and a lot of comments from people all over the web.

Cheating in a relationship with their boyfriend or girlfriend is a deal-breaker, and most people are scarred by the act. Some people don’t talk for a while after a breakup because it’s hard for them to move on. But this woman took it to an entirely new level.

How, you ask? So, she put an ad in a local newspaper and told everyone about what her ex-boyfriend had done. And no, we are not kidding.

As per the media, a woman named Jenny put an ad in the independent Mackay and Whitsunday Life newspaper on Sunday morning. She accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her and sent him a mean message about it.

“Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From Jenny. PS: I bought this ad using your credit card,” looks at the newspaper and reads the ad.

A picture of the ad was posted on Facebook by Mackay and Whitsunday Life. “We have been inundated with dozens of messages this morning about the advert on Page 4 of Mackay Life – As there’s too many to reply to; we would like to address it here. We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he’s been very very bad. We won’t be revealing any details about Jenny. We have not charged the credit card in question,” The newspaper wrote about the post while sharing it.

Take a look:

The post got over 3,000 likes on Facebook and a lot of comments from people all over the web. People on the Internet had a lot to say in the comments section.

Here are the comments:

