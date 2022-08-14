Woman protects son from cobra in viral video

A mother in Karnataka saved her son from a huge cobra that was coming toward their house.

The whole thing was caught on CCTV, and the video has been seen over a million times online.

It happened in Mandya, which is in the state of Karnataka.

Advertisement

In Karnataka, there was a scary story about a woman who saved her son just in time from a huge cobra that was coming toward their house. The whole thing was caught on CCTV, and the video has been seen over a million times online. In the short video, the child was about to get bitten by a cobra, but his mother grabbed him just in time and stood far away.

It happened in Mandya, which is in the state of Karnataka. On the CCTV footage, a woman and her son can be seen walking out of the house. The boy was on his way to school and didn’t notice that a cobra was moving below him. When he took his first step down the stairs, his foot landed on the cobra. But his mother saw what was happening and grabbed him before the snake could strike and bite the child. Isn’t it so scary?

“In Mandya, Karnataka, in a shocking moment caught on CCTV, a mother saved her little boy from a huge cobra,” says the caption of the post.

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday) Advertisement

Netizens were clearly relieved and were blown away by how fast the woman was. The internet praised the mother, and the comments section was full of heart emojis.

Check out the comments below:

Advertisement

Earlier, a photo of a snake catcher clutching a 13-foot-long king cobra that he caught in India is circulating on social media.

Also Read Watch: Goat and baby cry in unison goes viral A video of a baby crying with a baby goat is going...