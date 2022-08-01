Woman returns from Croatia with 18 scorpions in her suitcase

She found 18 live scorpions, a mother and her offspring.

This is the third incidence of Croatian scorpions found in Austria.

A Linz woman found a stinger in her flat last month after a Croatian holiday.

A source said that a woman from Natternbach found scorpions in her suitcase when she opened it on Saturday. She found a mother scorpion and her 18 babies.

Tierhilfe Gusental, an animal rescue group, wrote on Facebook: “This afternoon we were contacted by a lady from Natternbach because blind passengers had settled in their luggage on their Croatia trip.”

“Scorpio with cubs to be exact. The animals were secured and handed over to us. They are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they start their return journey,” adding.

The Upper Austria News said that the scorpions will be sent back to Croatia by the animal control service. Animal control said that the stingers “could probably multiply well in Austria but they don’t belong here.”

This is the third time in Austria that Croatian scorpions have been seen. A Linz woman came home from a trip to Croatia last month and found a stinger in her apartment. Three weeks after she moved in, she found out a horrifying thing.

Spiders, mites, and ticks are all related to scorpions (Arachnida). Only 30 to 40 of the 2,000 species of scorpions have poison that can kill.

Croatia has a few types of scorpions that aren’t dangerous. Their stings can hurt, make you swell up, itch, turn red, and burn.

