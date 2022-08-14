Woman slaps rickshaw driver for grazing past her car got arrested

A video of a woman hitting, yelling at, swearing at, and dragging an e-rickshaw driver.

A video of a woman hitting, yelling at, swearing at, and dragging a rickshaw driver by his collar is going viral on social media. Reports say that the thing happened on Saturday morning in NOIDA’s Phase 2, Sector 110 market. After a side of the e-rickshaw hit the woman’s car, the woman lost her temper and started hitting and dragging the e-rickshaw driver. She also called the driver names. During this time, a few people came to watch, but no one helped.

Since the video got a lot of attention, the Noida Police are being asked to do something about the woman. On Mithun’s request, the police station in Phase Two arrested Kiran Singh, who lives in Shramik Kunj. Mithun, on the other hand, lives in Pocket-2 of Sector 82.

A case has been filed against the woman who was arrested. The woman has been taken into custody and given a case number.

थाना फेस-2 पुलिस द्वारा ई-रिक्शा चालक के साथ मारपीट करने वाली महिला अभियुक्ता गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/wyNTeEZl9G — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 13, 2022

In a tweet, the Noida Police said, “In the said case, immediately on the complaint of the e-rickshaw driver, the woman was brought to the police station by the police station Phase-2 and on the basis of the complaint of the driver, a complaint was filed against the said woman. A case has been registered at Noida and legal proceedings are in process.”

