Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend

Yuvraj Singh shared a video of him dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.

The video has been watched more than 9.7 million times.

People have been commenting on how they feel about the video.

The weekend is here, and people are having fun in different ways. If you still don’t know what to do this weekend, Yuvraj Singh shared a video that might help. In the video, he is dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, which is a Bollywood song.

The hit song is from the movie Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, which came out in 1998. The song by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan is still a fan favourite. It was in the movie Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Singh only wrote two words when he shared the video. “Weekend vibes,” he posted. At the beginning of the clip, he is wearing a white shirt and a pair of jeans. He can be seen moving to the music. In a few seconds, he starts to enjoy the song as he walks down a flight of stairs.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

About 15 hours ago, the video was uploaded. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 9.7 million times, and that number keeps going up. Also, the video has close to 1.8 million likes and counting. Many people went to the comments section to talk about how they felt about the video.

“Wow, Paji,” wrote someone on Instagram. “Cold paaaji,” said someone else. “Wow, Paaji,” said a third person. “King,” a fourth person wrote. People also used heart and fire emoticons to show how they felt.

