Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend
Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend

Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend

Articles
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend

Yuvraj Singh dances to Hindi tune adding twist in weekend

Advertisement
  • Yuvraj Singh shared a video of him dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.
  • The video has been watched more than 9.7 million times.
  • People have been commenting on how they feel about the video.
Advertisement

The weekend is here, and people are having fun in different ways. If you still don’t know what to do this weekend, Yuvraj Singh shared a video that might help. In the video, he is dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, which is a Bollywood song.

The hit song is from the movie Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, which came out in 1998. The song by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan is still a fan favourite. It was in the movie Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Singh only wrote two words when he shared the video. “Weekend vibes,” he posted. At the beginning of the clip, he is wearing a white shirt and a pair of jeans. He can be seen moving to the music. In a few seconds, he starts to enjoy the song as he walks down a flight of stairs.

Check out the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Advertisement

About 15 hours ago, the video was uploaded. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 9.7 million times, and that number keeps going up. Also, the video has close to 1.8 million likes and counting. Many people went to the comments section to talk about how they felt about the video.

“Wow, Paji,” wrote someone on Instagram. “Cold paaaji,” said someone else. “Wow, Paaji,” said a third person. “King,” a fourth person wrote. People also used heart and fire emoticons to show how they felt.

Also Read

People can’t determine which Finn ‘selfie’ is cutest
People can’t determine which Finn ‘selfie’ is cutest

The post was shared on the Instagram page WeRateDogs. There are four...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story