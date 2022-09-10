Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
10-foot-long king Cobra travels 200 KM in Kerala, rescued

10-foot-long king Cobra travels 200 KM in Kerala, rescued

Articles
Advertisement
10-foot-long king Cobra travels 200 KM in Kerala, rescued

10-foot-long king Cobra travels 200 KM in Kerala, rescued

Advertisement
  • Officials from the forest service in Arpookara, Kerala, found the 10-foot-long snake in a house.
  • It was moved to the forest office and set free.
  • The poisonous snake is thought to have climbed into Sujith’s car on August 2.
Advertisement

When we get into our favourite car, we know and expect to have a relaxing and comfortable ride. Most of the time, we don’t get what we want on the road, but we still look forward to the next drive. But what if you drive a long way, say 200 km, enjoying the scenery and music or the comfort of your car, not knowing that a 10-foot-long King Cobra is safely coiled and perched somewhere nearby?

Many people would get the shivers just thinking about it, and here we tell you about a similar situation in which a 10-foot-long King Cobra rode in a car for more than 200 km and lived in its engine bay for about a week before it was rescued by wildlife workers.

Officials from the forest service in Arpookara, Kerala, found the 10-foot-long snake in a house on Wednesday.

Watch the viral video here:

Sujith, who lives in Arpookara, went to Malappuram on August 2, which is when the poisonous snake is thought to have climbed into his car.

Later, it was moved to the forest office and set free.

Also Read

Video: Rat teaches a lesson to king cobra after saves its baby
Video: Rat teaches a lesson to king cobra after saves its baby

King cobras are one of the most poisonous snakes in the world....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story