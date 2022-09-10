Officials from the forest service in Arpookara, Kerala, found the 10-foot-long snake in a house.

When we get into our favourite car, we know and expect to have a relaxing and comfortable ride. Most of the time, we don’t get what we want on the road, but we still look forward to the next drive. But what if you drive a long way, say 200 km, enjoying the scenery and music or the comfort of your car, not knowing that a 10-foot-long King Cobra is safely coiled and perched somewhere nearby?

Many people would get the shivers just thinking about it, and here we tell you about a similar situation in which a 10-foot-long King Cobra rode in a car for more than 200 km and lived in its engine bay for about a week before it was rescued by wildlife workers.

Officials from the forest service in Arpookara, Kerala, found the 10-foot-long snake in a house on Wednesday.

A King Cobra was found on the premises of Thonnamkuzhi house near Kottayam village Arpookara on Wednesday. The forest officials reached the spot and caught the snake.

Sujith, who lives in Arpookara, went to Malappuram on August 2, which is when the poisonous snake is thought to have climbed into his car.

Later, it was moved to the forest office and set free.

