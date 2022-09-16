16-foot crocodile attacks zookeeper during live show

A zookeeper was bitten by a crocodile during a live show in South Africa.

The incident happened at Crocodile Creek farm in the KwaZulu Natal province.

The handler had been bitten by another crocodile before, which caused him to walk with a limp for 11 months.

During a live show in South Africa, a crocodile attacked a worker at a wildlife park. This was a scary event. The event happened on September 10 at Crocodile Creek farm in the KwaZulu Natal province. Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation wrote on Facebook that zookeeper Sean Le Clus was giving a demonstration by sitting on the back of a crocodile in front of a group of tourists. But all of a sudden, Hannibal, the Nile reptile, snapped.

Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation said that the person who takes care of Hannibal has been doing so for more than 30 years. During his show, the handler can be heard saying, “This is the only crocodile in South Africa where I can sit on its back and talk.” He also told the crowd that Hannibal had a “65 cm head with a 60 cm bite area.” The big crocodile then turns its head and wraps its jaws around the zookeeper’s left thigh.

Check out the video below:

A story in the Daily Star said that Clus had been bitten by another crocodile before, which caused a wound in his leg that made him walk funny for 11 months.

A Crocodile Creek representative told The South African newspaper, “Sean had two big teeth holes in him but sewed them up himself and was back at work in 20 minutes. It was the first time Hannibal has bitten a handler and it happened because the female moved in on him and she can be very stroppy.”

The spokesperson further said, “Sean was watching the female and Hannibal just reminded him that he was there – if it was a proper bite then it would have been very bad.”