Edition: English
Edition: English

3-year-old girl embraces ostrich in viral video

3-year-old girl embraces ostrich in viral video

  • A video shows a young girl feeding an ostrich from her car while hugging it.
  • The video was shared by Now This News on Twitter.
  • Over 30,000 people have seen it.
Safari rides are actually fun, no? Even more so for the kids who can see the animals come to life. But would it worry you if your child tried to hug one of the animals during the ride? Well, a video that has gone viral on social media shows a young girl feeding an ostrich from her car while hugging it. The video was shared by Now This News on Twitter. Over 30,000 people have seen it.

Even though it’s great that Emma didn’t get scared when she got close to the bird. But the internet said that this could have been dangerous.

Emma feeds the birds at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo at the beginning of the video. She is seen from inside the car holding a bucket of food and feeding the birds. Then, all of a sudden, she grabs an ostrich by the neck and hugs it. The bird tries to get away, and the child seems a little sad about it.

Take a look at the video below:

The parents were called “responsible” on the Internet because the child could have gotten hurt. “That’s so irresponsible. And they’re laughing,” wrote one user.

Check out the responses below:

