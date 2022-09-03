3-year-old girl embraces ostrich in viral video

A video shows a young girl feeding an ostrich from her car while hugging it.

The video was shared by Now This News on Twitter.

Over 30,000 people have seen it.

Even though it’s great that Emma didn’t get scared when she got close to the bird. But the internet said that this could have been dangerous.

Emma feeds the birds at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo at the beginning of the video. She is seen from inside the car holding a bucket of food and feeding the birds. Then, all of a sudden, she grabs an ostrich by the neck and hugs it. The bird tries to get away, and the child seems a little sad about it.

Take a look at the video below:

3-year-old Emma got up close with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN 😅 Advertisement ‘We are all scared of the ostriches, but not her,’ said Emma’s mom Tabatha Lynn Collins, via Storyful. ‘She kept saying she wanted to hug the big bird, and she did. We were all stunned.’ pic.twitter.com/wdnOT7nxPt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2022

The parents were called “responsible” on the Internet because the child could have gotten hurt. “That’s so irresponsible. And they’re laughing,” wrote one user.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement That's when a responsible parent would close the window and drive away from that big bird.

of course a 3 year old wasn't scared of the ostrich but the parents should know it's dangerous to leave a 3 year old having close contact with ostrich! — Astha 圆🇨🇦 (@LaoshiChu) September 21, 2022

That kid is lucky she didn’t lose an eye. Ostriches are very aggressive. Cute though — Potentium Podcast (@ChrisTaylor8622) September 21, 2022

Normally this would be very risky! But not in this case, I suppose, because the ostrich probably thought, she was an ostrich as well. The haircut looks very similar. — 🦉Baumberg TawnyOwl 🇺🇦 (@BaumbergOwl) September 21, 2022

Advertisement Been to this same site in TN. Ostrich aggressively ripped the bucket of food right out of my BF's hand. It was hilarious! 🤣 — @🇺🇦Tyger 🏳️‍🌈☮️ (@ResisTyger) September 21, 2022

I get it was probably funny and unexpected in the moment, but I hope they teach her to respect animals and their boundaries in the future! ♥️ — Bee 🐝 (@BeeStager) September 21, 2022

That's so irresponsible. And they're laughing. 🤦 — Goulaff 😋 (@Goulaff) September 21, 2022

