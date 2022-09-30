89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style

A video of Sneha Desai’s grandmother celebrating her 89th birthday has gone viral online.

Today’s dose of heartwarming content is a video that is sure to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. You may have heard the phrase “age is just a number.” And this grandma proved it for sure. Her family gave her a Victorian-style tea party for her 89th birthday. With over 17 million views, a heartwarming video of the same thing has gone viral online and is just too good to miss.

Sneha Desai posted the now-famous video to Instagram. In the short video, Sneha’s grandmother is seen with her family celebrating her 89th birthday. They gave the old woman a high tea party in the style of the Victorian era and even helped her dress in that style. The woman put on a pretty lilac dress, a hat, and some gloves. She even cut a cake and blew out the candles at a fancy tea party with her family. So sweet!

Reads the caption of the post, “Dadi just got younger at 89. Age is just a number. I love the spirit and energy my dadi has at 89! Love the way she still enjoys every lil thing. She is an inspiration to us. Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories.”

Check out the popular video here:

Netizens were so happy after seeing the video that they rushed to the comments section to share their joy.

Here are the comments:

