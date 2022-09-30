Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • 89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style
89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style

89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style

Articles
Advertisement
89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style

89-year-old celebrates birthday in Victorian-style

Advertisement
  • A video of Sneha Desai’s grandmother celebrating her 89th birthday has gone viral online.
  • Her family gave her a Victorian-style tea party in the style of the Victorian era.
  • She even cut a cake and blew out the candles at a fancy tea party with her family.
Advertisement

Today’s dose of heartwarming content is a video that is sure to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. You may have heard the phrase “age is just a number.” And this grandma proved it for sure. Her family gave her a Victorian-style tea party for her 89th birthday. With over 17 million views, a heartwarming video of the same thing has gone viral online and is just too good to miss.

Sneha Desai posted the now-famous video to Instagram. In the short video, Sneha’s grandmother is seen with her family celebrating her 89th birthday. They gave the old woman a high tea party in the style of the Victorian era and even helped her dress in that style. The woman put on a pretty lilac dress, a hat, and some gloves. She even cut a cake and blew out the candles at a fancy tea party with her family. So sweet!

Reads the caption of the post, “Dadi just got younger at 89. Age is just a number. I love the spirit and energy my dadi has at 89! Love the way she still enjoys every lil thing. She is an inspiration to us. Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories.”

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sneha Desai (@littlemisschatterbox28)

Advertisement

Netizens were so happy after seeing the video that they rushed to the comments section to share their joy.

Here are the comments:

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Saba Pataudi shares cute PICS of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday
Saba Pataudi shares cute PICS of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amul wishes Rishabh Pant fast recovery, calls him truly precious
Amul wishes Rishabh Pant fast recovery, calls him truly precious
Sonu Sood next film needs a
Sonu Sood next film needs a "intense, suave" villain, netizens votes
Teacher converts kids' monster drawings into toys, goes viral
Teacher converts kids' monster drawings into toys, goes viral
Mumbai Police present 'series of safety' inspired by OTT releases
Mumbai Police present 'series of safety' inspired by OTT releases
Anupam Mittal gets emotional, recalls his grandmother: Shark Tank
Anupam Mittal gets emotional, recalls his grandmother: Shark Tank
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
As sci-fi thriller ‘1899’ gets shelved, twitteratti's express outrage
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story