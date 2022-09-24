Advertisement
  • A teenager sets Guinness World Record for number of socks worn in 30 seconds
  • Carolena Kruse of Calgary, Canada, sets a Guinness World Record.
  • The 14-year-old put 22 socks on one foot in 30 seconds.
  • Aarif Ibn Abdul Halim of India had held the record with 19 socks, but Kruse broke it.
A 14-year-old Canadian girl set a Guinness World Record by putting 22 socks on one foot in 30 seconds, which was both shocking and jaw-dropping.

Aarif Ibn Abdul Halim of India had previously held the record with 19 socks, but Carolena Kruse of Calgary broke it.

According to reports, Kruse had been practising for the Guinness World Record attempt for the most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds (under 16). Kruse was able to match the previous mark on her very first try. According to reports, Kruse’s mother caught her most recent effort, during which she amassed 22 socks before winning the competition.

Kruse’s mother, Marta, reportedly told the media that her daughter “asked for assistance only so she could record the video that she would later send to Guinness. It must be captured in a precise fashion that makes the timer obvious.”

For the under-16 category, Kruse now owns the Guinness World Record for the most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds after being challenged by Calgary Eyeopener hosts Loren McGinnis and Angela Knight.

For the uninitiated, a Guinness spokeswoman noted that submissions are free, and if one is accepted, they send competitors a list of category standards and the necessary supporting documentation to verify a record.

On August 27 of this year, Kruse set the record. This week, the adolescent earned her official certificate.

