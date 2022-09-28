Adorable Video: Dog on a bike with shades 

A video of a dog riding a bike with its owner has gone viral online.

So far, more than 8 million people have watched the video on social media.

The clip shows the dog sitting on a carrycot and looking at the camera from the rider’s point of view.

“Dogs are a man’s best friends,” as the saying goes. We all agree, too. Imagine that a dog is riding a bike with its owner. Having a hard time? Well, we’ve got a video for you.

The clip, which was shot from a car, starts with a bike rider waiting at a traffic light. With a helmet on, the person looks at the camera and waves. But the men in the car were eager to see his furry friend, who was busy looking at the view on the other side.

The dog looks like it’s having a great time sitting on a carrycot with its paws on the person’s shoulders. But just hold on. The furball looks at the camera just a few seconds later. And, holy cow. The dog is looking cool in “doggles.”

Don’t forget to see the yellow hoodie.

Check out the cute video below:

As one user said, “Here’s my previous dog and I (I cut myself out), he loved, loved, love riding. By the way, that pet carrier is available for another furry friend,” while another stated, “So meme-worthy,” A third wrote, “This is how my dog rides.”

