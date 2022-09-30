Advertisement
Edition: English
Adorable video: Mother elephant leaves jumbo when it tantrums

Articles
  • The video was uploaded to Twitter by an IFS officer named Susanta Nanda.
  • Over 28.7 thousand people have viewed the film, and many people have shared their thoughts on it.
  • Many drew parallels between it and the temper tantrums that are thrown by human children.
Watching videos of infant elephants can instantly improve one’s disposition and induce a broad grin on one’s face. However, the cutest parts of the film are when the baby jumbos are being mischievous or playing with each other. One such video was posted by an IFS officer named Susanta Nanda. It is the ideal contribution to the category of cute videos, and we are certain that you will take pleasure in watching it.

The video was uploaded to Twitter and shows a young elephant being cared for by its mother. After only a few seconds have passed, the child can be seen dramatically throwing itself to the ground as if it were demanding something from its mother. As the video progresses, the mother elephant eventually becomes fed up with the antics of the baby elephant and simply walks away.

“Baby throwing tantrums on getting frustrated. Relatable,” read the caption.

Take a look:

Over 28.7 thousand people have viewed the film, and many people have shared their thoughts on it. People couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the young elephant was, and it didn’t stop them from doing so. Many people drew parallels between it and the temper tantrums that are thrown by human children.

See the reactions below:

