Alligator gives a leaf to man & gets selfie with him

  Wildlife Biologist Chris Gillette from Florida, US, shared the video on his Instagram account gatorboyschris
  The video has received over 14.1 million views and 459,000 likes.
  American alligators are an apex predators and keystone species in wetland habitats.
Alligators have powerful jaws capable of cracking a turtle shell with a bite force of 3,000 pounds. As a result, when an alligator bites a person, they frequently suffer catastrophic injuries or even death. American alligators are an apex predator and a keystone species in wetland habitats in the southern United States.

A video has gone viral showing a man daringly approaching an alligator’s jaw and playing in the water with him. Wildlife Biologist Christopher Gillette from Florida, US, shared the video on his Instagram profile gatorboys Chris, which has over 660k followers. “How cute is this gator?? Would you accept his leaf gift??,” asked the caption. The video has received over 14.1 million views and 459,000 likes.

Casper, the gator, may be seen in the video handing Chris a leaf from his jaws. Chris takes it with his mouth while filming with a selfie stick in one hand and the gator in the other. Chris can pet the alligator as it slowly surrounds him.

Take a look at the video below:

Chris stated in his caption that people should never try anything they see in his films because he has spent over 20 years working with alligators. “I train them, but they’re never tame, never pets, and I always have to be aware and ready, even with Casper here,” he wrote.

