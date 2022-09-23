Alligator in Illinois water park lazy river

The Scovill Zoo brought G, a 39-year-old alligator, to Splash Cove in Decatur, Illinois.

An alligator was the last person to float down the lazy river at an Illinois water park at the end of the summer season.

The Scovill Zoo brought G, a 39-year-old alligator, to Decatur’s Splash Cove so that he could float on the lazy river for the last time.

Officials at Splash Cove said that the last person to visit the park was several weeks ago. This gave the chlorine in the water time to naturally burn off, making it safe for the reptile to swim in.

The Scovill Zoo put a video of G floating in the lazy river and crawling along the bottom of the water on its Facebook page.

As the post said, “He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave.”

“G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo.”

The zoo said that they want G to come back to the lazy river every year.

Take a look at the video below: