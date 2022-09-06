Ambulance abandons a pregnant woman on the road 

An ambulance driver abandoned a pregnant woman and her family in the middle of the road.

The incident is said to have occurred in the Uttar Pradesh village of Pandhari.

Some commenters have called for the ambulance driver to be severely punished.

An upsetting video of a pregnant woman’s predicament after an ambulance driver abandoned her on the road has leaked online. The event is said to have occurred in the Uttar Pradesh village of Pandhari, where an ambulance driver abandoned a pregnant woman and her family in the middle of the road because they couldn’t afford to pay him Rs. 1000.

The woman can be seen in the footage sitting by the side of the road, wailing in agony as her family members attempt to console her. If they had Rs. 1000, one of the relative’s claims in the video, the ambulance would have taken them to the hospital.

Read the caption of the post, “Who does not know the bullying of the ambulance company and their drivers in UP. This video is from Pandhari village of Hamirpur. The family did not have Rs 1000 to give, so the pregnant woman was left on the road. There are such cruel people that what can be said.”

यूपी में एंबुलेस कंपनी और उनके ड्राइवरों की बदमाशी कौन नहीं जानता। Advertisement ये वीडियो हमीरपुर के पंधरी गांव का है। परिवार के पास देने के लिए 1000 नहीं थे इसलिए गर्भवती महिला को सड़क पर ही छोड़ दिया। इतने निर्मम लोगों हैं कि क्या ही कहा जाए। pic.twitter.com/So8OKthLsP — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) September 6, 2022

The video surprised and saddened viewers, and some commenters called for the ambulance driver to be severely punished.

As one user wrote, “@myogiadityanath @ respected CM sir Please take strong action again this ambulance so that it becomes a model of punishment for all other ambulance operator of the government, please take action now, I have very high hope with you , thank you.”

