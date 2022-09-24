Advertisement
date 2022-09-24
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

  • A fight between a passenger and a flight attendant is going viral on social media.
  • The passenger was going from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Los Angeles.
  • US Justice Department has charged the attacker with one count of interfering with the flight crew.
In the US, a video of a fight between a passenger and a flight attendant is going viral on social media. This time, it was flight 377 from American Airlines. The passenger was going from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Los Angeles on September 21, when the incident happened.

Another passenger who was sitting right where the fight broke out and had a camera with him was able to catch the whole thing on film. In the video that was posted on Twitter, a male flight attendant can be seen asking the man, “Are you threatening me?” He then turns around and tries to walk up the middle aisle.

The rowdy passenger runs up behind the steward and punches him in the back of the head. A few people could be heard gasping as he was pushed. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took the passenger away as soon as the plane touched down in Los Angeles, The Washington Post said.

Watch the video here:

The attacker’s name was given as Alexander Tung Cuu Le by the US Justice Department. The man, who is 33, lives in California. The New York Times says that he has been charged with one count of interfering with the flight crew.

