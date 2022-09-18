Amul introduce new creative cheetah doodle goes viral

To commemorate the arrival of eight cheetahs in India, Amul published a unique doodle.

They were shipped over from Namibia.

They were taken to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

At the day of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs that had been transported from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, marking a historic event. In India, cheetahs were deemed locally extinct in 1952.

You should definitely not miss Amul’s artistic doodle that was posted on their Instagram feed to commemorate the accomplishment.

The post’s description reads, “8 huge cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!”

Look at this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Evidently, the message attracted a lot of online attention and received a lot of responses from users.

Indian Prime Minister Modi praised the Namibian government in his address after releasing the cheetahs. “On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help,” PM Modi said.

