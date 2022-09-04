Advertisement
date 2022-09-04
Asian Bodybuilding Championship, Pakistan wins three medals

Articles
  • Pakistani bodybuilders earn three medals on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.
  • Fida Hussain, Gul Nawaz and Faisal Khan won silver and bronze medals for Pakistan.
  • Ten Pakistani bodybuilders are competing in the Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan.
On the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistani bodybuilders earned three medals in various categories.

Gul Nawaz took silver in the junior category, Fida Hussain took silver in the senior men’s division, and Faisal Khan took bronze in the 60kg category.

Fida Hussain expressed his delight at winning a silver medal for his country in an interview with a private TV programme. It took a lot of hard effort to get to this point and earn a medal for my country, he remarked.

Gul Nawaz and Faisal Khan were equally overjoyed with their medals for Pakistan.

Ten Pakistani bodybuilders are competing in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in 14 different categories.

