Aunty falls over a little boy while dancing to Haryanvi song 

At weddings, it is not uncommon to witness uncles and aunts dancing wildly. You may be pounded on your feet, punched in the face, or even pushed off the dance floor. Children like dancing at desi weddings, but when adults take over the dance floor, the children must find a safe place to dance. Unfortunately, Aunty falls over a little boy which did not go well for him.

At a celebration, several women clad in orange sarees dance to a Haryanvi song. A woman can be seen dancing her heart out, unaware that a young boy is dancing behind her. The mother moves back while dancing and misses the child. She trips over the youngster and falls on him.

A couple women arrive to assist the woman in getting up, as others giggle at what has just occurred. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother pulls him up from the floor and comforts her screaming kid, who has just been crushed under the dancing aunty. The video was published on Instagram by user ‘patiale wale chacha ji’ and has now gone viral, receiving thousands of views. Netizens thought the video amusing and noted that they felt sorry for the youngster.

