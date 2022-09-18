Advertisement
Australian fisherman catches bizarre shark 

Australian fisherman catches bizarre shark 

  • A bizarre shark was recently discovered in Australia.
  • Traceman Bermagui, a Sydney-based fisherman, discovered the menacing-looking shark.
  • After hauling in the beast from a depth of 2,133 feet (650 metres) below the surface.
A bizarre shark recently discovered in Australia may be as terrifying as the sharks in Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.” Traceman Bermagui, a Sydney-based fisherman, discovered the menacing-looking shark, according to published sources. After hauling in the beast from a depth of 2,133 feet (650 metres) below the surface, he uploaded a photo of it to Facebook.

“The face of a deep sea rough skin shark. All the way from 650m,” The photo was captioned by Trapman.

The shark’s strange, protruding white mouth, sharp teeth, pointed nose, and bulging eyes with large pupils make it even more menacing.

As soon as Trapman uploaded the image, it went popular on social media platforms, with users attempting to identify the species of shark depicted. While some claimed it was the reincarnation of the devil, others adopted a scientific approach, while others played it for laughs.

Dean Grubbs, associate research director at the Coastal and Marine Laboratory at Florida State University, stated that Trapman’s catch could be a rough skin dogfish shark.

Grubbs told the media source, “In my deep-sea research, we have caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas. They are in the family Somniosidae, the sleeper sharks, the same family of the Greenland shark, but obviously a much smaller species.”

