Baby goes viral for his unique name ‘Pakora’

It was a joke made by a restaurant owner in the UK about naming her granddaughter Pakora.

She made up the amusing tale to lighten the mood in the business.

Hilary Braniff, the owner, gave her granddaughter Grace as a name.

Advertisement

You may have heard of people naming their babies after things that have a significant personal meaning for them. The name may be modelled after a relative, a location, or even a well-known figure. However, when was the last time you heard of someone naming their child after their favourite food? And that was a fritter as well?

And that was a fritter as well? Confused? Don’t be alarmed, though, because a British couple named their newborn Pakora after the beloved Indian food. But let’s be cautious about believing everything we find online. Actually, a British restaurant owner created a great comedy out of the entire situation!

Ireland’s Newtownabbey restaurant, The Captain’s Table, posted the information on Facebook. The restaurant posted a photo of the newborn girl who was born on August 24 along with a receipt for an order placed by a UK couple. Actually, the baby girl’s mother named her after the pakoras she frequently ate at The Captain’s Table.

“Now that IS a first! Welcome to the world Pakora. We can’t wait to meet you,” reads the caption of the post.

With so many responses from internet users, it is apparent that the message went insanely viral online. The comments area was evidence that the internet, as is only natural, couldn’t maintain its composure.

Advertisement

“My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were banana popsicles and watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn’t name my kids after them,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Aw same, I named my daughter Taco Bella.”

Also Read Little girl playing with huge python goes viral A girl is shown in a viral video playing with a python.... Advertisement