Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool
Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool

Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool

Articles
Advertisement
Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool

Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool

Advertisement
  • A California man saw a large black bear swimming in his backyard pool.
  • He recorded a video of the bear and notified Simi Valley police.
  • Another report came in the next day regarding a bear wandering into a home’s kitchen.
Advertisement

When a California guy peered out his window and saw a large bear swims in his backyard pool, he recorded a video.

Mike Emanuel claimed he first assumed it was a person swimming in the pool outside his Simi Valley house, but a closer look revealed the unusual swimmer was a black bear.

Emanuel videotaped the bear swimming and notified Simi Valley police.

Emanuel explained to the media source, “I said, ‘Hey there’s a bear in my back yard,’ and then they asked me if I’d been drinking.”

The bear sighting was reported to police on Saturday, but no further action was taken.

The Simi Valley Police Department said another report came in the next day regarding a bear wandering into a Simi Valley home’s kitchen. The bear was still inside the house when authorities arrived, but it managed to escape through the back door on its own.

Advertisement

It was unclear whether the two instances were caused by the same bear.

Take a look at the video of Bear swims in backyard pool:

Also Read

Viral Video: Bear sees itself in mirror makes netizens ROFl
Viral Video: Bear sees itself in mirror makes netizens ROFl

A video of a bear looking in a mirror has gone viral...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story