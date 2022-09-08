Bear swims in a California man’s backyard pool

A California man saw a large black bear swimming in his backyard pool.

When a California guy peered out his window and saw a large bear swims in his backyard pool, he recorded a video.

Mike Emanuel claimed he first assumed it was a person swimming in the pool outside his Simi Valley house, but a closer look revealed the unusual swimmer was a black bear.

Emanuel videotaped the bear swimming and notified Simi Valley police.

Emanuel explained to the media source, “I said, ‘Hey there’s a bear in my back yard,’ and then they asked me if I’d been drinking.”

The bear sighting was reported to police on Saturday, but no further action was taken.

The Simi Valley Police Department said another report came in the next day regarding a bear wandering into a Simi Valley home’s kitchen. The bear was still inside the house when authorities arrived, but it managed to escape through the back door on its own.

It was unclear whether the two instances were caused by the same bear.

Take a look at the video of Bear swims in backyard pool:

