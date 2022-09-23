Advertisement
  Bizarre! Man newspaper ad of losing his 'death certificate'
Bizarre! Man newspaper ad of losing his ‘death certificate’

Bizarre! Man newspaper ad of losing his ‘death certificate’

Articles
Bizarre! Man newspaper ad of losing his ‘death certificate’

Bizarre! Man ads about losing his ‘death certificate’ internet baffled

  • A man’s newspaper ad about losing his certificate has made the internet laugh out loud.
  • In the ad, the man says that he lost it on September 7 in Assam’s Lumding Bazaar.
  • The ad has, of course, gotten the attention of Twitterati, who are both amused and confused by it.
You can count on the internet to give you a daily dose of funny and weird stuff. There is a lot of strange content on the internet, from funny animal videos to funny matrimonial ads and more. A man’s newspaper ad about losing his death certificate has recently made the internet laugh out loud.

As you all know, a death certificate is a document that is only made when a person dies. In the ad, which has gone viral, the man says that he lost his death certificate on September 7 in Assam’s Lumding Bazaar. He also gives his name and the name of his father, as well as the certificate’s registration number and serial number. The ad said,  “I have lost my death certificate at Lumding Bazar (in Assam) dated 07/09/22,”

Rupin Sharma, who works for the Indian Police Service (IPS), put a picture of the funny print ad on Twitter. Sharma wrote in the post’s caption, “It happens only in India.”

Watch the ad below:

The strange ad has, of course, getting the attention of Twitterati, who are both amused and confused by it. Many people were confused about where they should send the certificate if they found it.

As one user jokingly said, “Someone has lost his own death certificate. If anyone finds it, please return his death certificate to him. Please treat this as urgent – else the ghost will get angry.” Another commented, “If found where the certificate has to be delivered Heaven or Hell?” A third quipped, “**ALERT** If anyone finds the death certificate the person who has advertised please don’t rush to return it back !!!!” A fourth added, “First time someone lost his death certificate.”

