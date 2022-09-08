Boy and a girl dancing joyfully on an empty street

Prerna Maheshwari posted the video to Twitter on September 5, 2022.

Needless to say, dance is a magnificent form of self-expression that also brings joy and excitement into people’s lives. A lot of dance videos go viral on the internet every day, and this time it’s two people who are conquering the internet for their dance on an empty street.

The video, which appears to have been shot from a balcony or terrace, shows a young man and a girl dancing together on an empty road in the middle of the night. They appear to be training for an event because their dance steps are synchronised. Prerna Maheshwari posted the video to Twitter on September 5, 2022, with the caption “This” and a heart emoji.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has had 241K views and over 1800 retweets since it was shared. Users reacted with emoticons and nice reactions to the gorgeous dance and adorable moment. Many others assumed they were training for a dancing competition or a sangeet.

As one user commented, “I’ll cry unless someone tells me that this wasn’t choreographed,” while another person remarked, “May be practicing for some dance event. We too used practice at night in our colony,” another commented, “It’s beautiful,” said another, “Whatever this is ….i need something like this.”

