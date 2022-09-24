Advertisement
  Boy becomes a big brother, Priceless reply on viral video
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little boy’s priceless reaction when he finds out he’s going to be a big brother. The video was posted on Majically News’ Instagram account, and it has been seen by more than 1 million people. The video shows how the boy reacts when his parents tell him that he will soon have a new sibling.

In the video that has gone viral, the boy’s parents give him a gift box and ask him to open it while they record his reaction. When the little one opened the box, the USG report surprised him. He exclaimed, “Are you pregnant?” He broke down in tears because he was so happy about becoming an older brother. He broke down when he said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Click here to see the video:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@majicallynews)

People on the Internet wrote nice things in the comments section about the little boy and his family. They also told him that he would be a great big brother.

Check out some of the comments:

