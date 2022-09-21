Bride wears her grandma’s gown on wedding day

A bride surprised her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception.

Before the father-daughter dance, she put on her grandmother’s wedding dress.

The bride couldn’t stop crying when she walked up to her grandmother and said, “That’s my gown”.

Advertisement

Every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day, so picking the right dress is crucial. Some brides choose trendy styles, but others want to honour their mothers and grandmothers by wearing their dresses. One bride chose to do both of them.

She chose to wear a new dress for her wedding, but to surprise her, she changed into her grandmother’s dress. Before the traditional dance between the father and daughter, the bride snuck out and quickly put on her grandmother’s wedding dress. When the bride walked up to her grandmother, her grandmother was happy to see her. She couldn’t stop crying, and she said, “That’s my gown.”

The wedding photography page @lightcannonfilms shared the video with the caption, “Laura honored her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception.” The text on the video says, “The bride sneaked out of the reception before her father-daughter dance. to change into her ”

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Destination Wedding Video (@lightcannonfilms) Advertisement

Internet users also thought it was a sweet thing to do, just like the bride’s grandmother did. One user wrote, “You guys are amazing!!! Thank you so much for capturing this moment.” Another commented, “Damn I wasn’t trying to cry today.” A third user said, “hat a sweet moment.”