Bride welcomes groom with ‘Mere Saiyaan Superstar’ dance

Brides may use a variety of distinctive entrance styles, including dance.

A bride in a gorgeous red lehenga can be seen dancing in front of her fiancé.

On the song ‘Saiyaan Superstar’ from the 2015 film Ek Paheli Leela.

Brides may use a variety of distinctive entrance styles, including dance. Typically, the groom arrives first with his baarat, followed by his saalis. After everyone has calmed down and the groom has taken his place on stage, the bride arrives under a phoolon ki chadar held aloft by her brothers. But one bride did things a little differently because she was the one welcoming the groom into the wedding hall.

In the video, a bride in a gorgeous red lehenga can be seen dancing in front of her fiancé to the song ‘Saiyaan Superstar’ from the 2015 film Ek Paheli Leela. The bride, Aarti Mahajan, can be seen shouting and clapping as she executes charming dance routines.

The video was published on Instagram by the profile ‘photoshoot wedding’ and quickly went popular, garnering 781k views and 38k likes. Netizens were thrilled by the bride’s dance performance as well as her creative style of greeting the groom.

Take a look at the video below:

