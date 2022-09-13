Burj Khalifa Lights Up Specially in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was illuminated in purple on Sunday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The highest structure in the world was seen displaying a picture of her, followed by the British flag.

She passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The unique homage was made on Sunday when the Burj Khalifa paid the Queen a magnificent light show in honour of her. On their official Twitter account, the Burj Khalifa posted a video of the homage along with the message, “#BurjKhalifa lights up to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”

Take a look at the video below:

نضيء #برج_خليفة لنعبّر عن خالص عزائنا ومواساتنا للشعب البريطاني في وفاة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.#BurjKhalifa

lights up to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/m5M0n1Qx1Y — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) September 11, 2022

Numerous Abu Dhabi landmarks, in addition to the Burj Khalifa, were also illuminated in purple to commemorate the Queen.

#أبوظبي تضيء أبرز معالمها الأيقونية باللون البنفسجي تكريماً لذكرى الملكة إليزابيث الثانية. pic.twitter.com/yg0oFIliZF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2022

The longest-reigning queen in British history, Queen, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. India commemorated a day of national mourning on Sunday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

