Chef serves butter chicken ice cream with green chutney

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a chef serving ice cream with butter chicken and green chutney.

The video has more than a million views.

While some were curious as to how this ice cream mix would taste, others scoffed at it.

If you believe you have witnessed all manner of odd culinary combinations in the past few years, you are completely mistaken. Experimentation is something that will continue for the foreseeable future.

So, here we go with another bizarre pairing: butter chicken ice cream. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a chef serving ice cream with butter chicken and green chutney. Obviously, the video elicited a variety of responses. It was made available by Foodvoodindia. The video has more than a million views.

In the video that has since gone viral, a cook is seen serving butter chicken ice cream with green chutney in clay bowls. The ice cream is orange, similar to the colour of butter chicken gravy. It appears to be a fusion dish that the chef was attempting to produce. However, the ingredients used to prepare this dish cannot be identified.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia)

The comments area is filled with diverse responses. While some were curious as to how this ice cream mix would taste, others scoffed at it.

See the comments below:

