Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chef serves butter chicken ice cream with green chutney

Chef serves butter chicken ice cream with green chutney

Articles
Advertisement
Chef serves butter chicken ice cream with green chutney

Chef serves butter chicken ice cream with green chutney

Advertisement
  • A video that has gone viral on social media shows a chef serving ice cream with butter chicken and green chutney.
  • The video has more than a million views.
  • While some were curious as to how this ice cream mix would taste, others scoffed at it.
Advertisement

If you believe you have witnessed all manner of odd culinary combinations in the past few years, you are completely mistaken. Experimentation is something that will continue for the foreseeable future.

So, here we go with another bizarre pairing: butter chicken ice cream. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a chef serving ice cream with butter chicken and green chutney. Obviously, the video elicited a variety of responses. It was made available by Foodvoodindia. The video has more than a million views.

In the video that has since gone viral, a cook is seen serving butter chicken ice cream with green chutney in clay bowls. The ice cream is orange, similar to the colour of butter chicken gravy. It appears to be a fusion dish that the chef was attempting to produce. However, the ingredients used to prepare this dish cannot be identified.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia)

Advertisement

The comments area is filled with diverse responses. While some were curious as to how this ice cream mix would taste, others scoffed at it.

See the comments below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Chefs make 800 kg sandwich in 3 minutes for world record
Chefs make 800 kg sandwich in 3 minutes for world record

Chefs at a Mexican restaurant made a huge sandwich to honour the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story