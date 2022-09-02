Chimpanzee gives crying man hugs and kisses

Limbani, the monkey, is an internet star with over 700,000 Instagram followers.

A video of a well-dressed Chimpanzee consoling a sorrowful guy and caressing his back recently went viral on social media. Another touching video has gone viral, in which a chimp is shown compassionately consoling a guy who is pretending to cry. Limbani, the monkey, is an internet star with over 700,000 Instagram followers. The endearing chimp is housed at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami, Florida. He has captured the hearts of animal lovers all across the world.

The video was posted on his Facebook profile, limbanizwf, with the caption: “The love that Limbani has for his loved ones is unconditional and pure. Our cute boy has a heart full of empathy, understanding and support. There’s nothing a hug from Limbani can’t fix.” The video has over 1.8 million views and 174k likes.

A man is seen in the video pretending to cry while sitting in Limbani’s enclosure. The lovely chimp can be seen approaching the man, climbing on his back, and comforting him by patting his shoulder. When the man still appears angry, the monkey approaches him and hugs him. The man returns the hug, and the chimp kisses him on the cheek. He then wipes the man’s tears away with his finger.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, a video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise has gone viral on the internet. A chimpanzee is seen sharing an apple with its tortoise pal in the video. The two appear to be having a lovely evening while savouring their dessert.

