Cobbler feeds birds front of his shop, nitizens praise his kind act

A video of a cobbler feeding grain to birds has gone viral online.

Netizens were impressed by the touching act and praised the man for his humanity.

The man is seen feeding grains in a plastic bag to a large flock of birds.

Being kind is beneficial, especially toward animals and birds as they lack the same level of intelligence as people. One such act of compassion, in which a cobbler feeds grains to birds, has gone popular online. The cobbler is seen in the video sitting in his improvised shop as a large flock of birds flies by.

The man then offers a plastic bag containing some grains to the birds as food. All the birds slowly approach his business and begin to consume the grains. Netizens were impressed by the touching act and praised the man for his humanity. The birds were gathering close to the man’s shop even before he started feeding them, suggesting that he does this frequently.

Md. Ummar Hussain posted the video to Instagram along with three smiley-face emojis and heart-eyes as the caption.

Check out the video below:

People were moved by the act and complimented the man for feeding the birds after seeing the viral footage. Some people claimed that seeing such acts of kindness gives them hope for peace on Earth. More than one million people have liked and commented on the video.

As one user commented, “Koi akhir itna ameer kaise ho sakta hai.” while another wrote, “He is really richest man from heart,” A third commented, “Best moment of the humanity.”

